Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's aide shot dead in Rohini

An aide of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was shot dead in a suspected case of gang-war in the KN Katju area in Delhi's Rohini, police said.



A senior police official said that they got a call about the incident at around 10 p.m.



Initial inquiry revealed that the victim, identified as Shekhar Rana alias Sannata, a resident of Khera Village, was alone in his car when he was attacked by armed men on Wednesday night.