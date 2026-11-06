Garbage piles up in Bhopal as 15,000 civic workers continue strike

Nearly 15,000 Bhopal Municipal Corporation employees are on an indefinite strike, leaving garbage piled up across the city ahead of Diwali

The strike has disrupted sanitation services and raised fears of drinking water shortages, with workers threatening to halt supply

Employees are demanding a minimum monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000, salary revisions and regularisation of services

Bhopal is grappling with a growing sanitation crisis on Dhanteras, marking the beginning of Diwali festivities, as nearly 15,000 Municipal Corporation employees continue their indefinite strike, disrupting garbage collection and leaving waste piled up across roads, markets and residential neighbourhoods.

Garbage collection services remained disrupted for the second consecutive day on Friday, with overflowing dustbins and heaps of waste reported from several parts of the Madhya Pradesh capital. The situation has caused considerable inconvenience to residents who had cleaned their homes ahead of Diwali but are struggling to dispose of household garbage.

Residents of several colonies said they had been waiting for municipal garbage collection vehicles for nearly a week. With the vehicles failing to arrive, waste has accumulated outside homes and along roadsides. In some localities, residents have reportedly resorted to burning garbage to clear their surroundings.

Bhopal generates approximately 850 tonnes of waste every day, with the volume rising to nearly 1,000 tonnes during Diwali. However, the ongoing strike has severely affected the Municipal Corporation's ability to maintain regular waste collection.

What initially began as an agitation by sanitation workers has now expanded to employees from several other departments, including water supply, fire services, computer operations, electricity, building permissions, gardens and encroachment removal.