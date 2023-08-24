Gauhati HC acquits six in 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast case

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday overturned the 2019 verdict of an Assam court by acquitting all six convicts in the 2004 Independence Day Dhemaji bomb blast case of all charges.

Six persons were found guilty by the Dhemaji District and Sessions Court in July 2019. Of them, four were handed life sentences, while two others received four years of rigorous imprisonment.

On Thursday, the high court reversed the 2019 verdict of the lower court after observing that sufficient evidence against the convicted individuals had not been produced.

On 15 August, 2004, a bomb exploded in Dhemaji during the Independence Day celebrations, killing 18 people, including 14 schoolchildren, and critically injuring at least 40 others.