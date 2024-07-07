Gogoi criticises Shah for Assam floods remark, says minister lacks knowledge

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday for describing Assam's floods as a "flood-like situation", and said it shows a lack of knowledge and sincerity as more than 70 people have lost their lives in the disaster so far.

Gogoi said this was not the first time that Shah had made a "strange remark" on floods in Assam, and added that it only highlights the failure of the BJP government in helping the people of the northeast combat the impacts of climate change.

"The statement of Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah regarding the tragedy in Assam shows a lack of knowledge and sincerity. More than 70 people have died due to the floods yet the Minister chooses to describe the current disaster as flood-like situation," the Congress MP wrote on X.

On 6 July, Shah said "a flood-like situation" had occurred in Assam due to heavy rains and he had spoken to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Union minister also said the NDRF and SDRF (National and State Disaster Relief Force, respectively) were working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing affected people.