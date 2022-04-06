Gauri Lankesh murder trial to begin on May 27

Late Gauri Lankesh was known for her poignant attacks on the Hindutva forces, especially RSS. She was also closely involved in bringing naxals to the mainstream society. She was shot at her residence on September 5, 2017, triggering outrage against the Hindutva forces all over the country.



The government had formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the killing. The SIT after the probe had submitted a charge sheet and named 18 accused persons in connection with the case. So far the police have arrested 17 persons.