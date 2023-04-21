Gautam Navlakha moves SC for changing accomodation under house arrest in Mumbai

On November 10, 2022, the top court had allowed Navlakha, who was then lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja prison in connection with the case, to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.



Noting the activist has been in custody since April 14, 2020 and prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report, it had said Navlakha does not have any criminal background except for this case and even the Government of India had appointed him an interlocutor to hold talks with Maoists.



Putting a number of conditions, including a deposit of Rs 2.4 lakh as security expenses, the top court had said the order to place the 70-year-old activist under house arrest for a month in Mumbai should be implemented within 48 hours.