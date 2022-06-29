Gehlot govt fully aware of 'raj dharma'; action in Udaipur incident will be taken as per law: Congress

Hitting back at the BJP over its charge of appeasement, the Congress on Wednesday asserted the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan was aware of its "raj dharma" and said action in the brutal killing of a tailor would be taken in accordance with law, unaffected by the religion or caste of those involved.

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online, claiming that they are avenging an insult to Islam. The BJP has said the killing of Kanhaiya Lal was not merely a murder but a "terror attack", and held the Congress government in Rajasthan responsible for the grisly crime.



Responding to questions over the killing, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera told a press conference here the party condemns the incident and said the Gehlot government had acted swiftly in the matter.



"The Ashok Gehlot government got the accused arrested within six hours. An all-party meeting has been called in the evening. This whole matter has been fast-tracked. On the basis of what came up during the probe, Ashok Gehlot has assured all help to the NIA," Khera said.



"With the atmosphere being vitiated in the entire country for the last two months, Ashok Gehlot has been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that they address the country, take steps to stop the spread of hatred in the society, and appeal for maintaining peace," he said.