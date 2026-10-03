Gehlot urges Rajasthan govt to prepare contingency plan for drought-hit areas

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the state government to prepare a comprehensive contingency plan for areas facing drought-like conditions, with arrangements for drinking water, fodder and employment.

Gehlot claimed Rajasthan was facing its worst drought in a decade and said the situation was particularly serious in parts of western Rajasthan.

He said drought-like conditions prevailed in around 2,000 villages in Jodhpur, 2,460 in Barmer, 1,216 in Balotra and 961 in Jaisalmer. His figures could not be independently verified.

Gehlot also raised concern over rising fodder prices, claiming they had reached around Rs 1,200 per maund in Jodhpur, Barmer and Balotra.

"The biggest impact of drought and famine is on animals. As fodder prices rise, the financial burden on livestock owners increases, forcing many to abandon their animals," he said in a post on X.

He urged the BJP-led state government to ensure adequate supplies of fodder and drinking water and take steps to contain rising fodder prices. He also called for advance arrangements to provide employment and wages to workers in affected areas.