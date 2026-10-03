Gehlot urges Rajasthan govt to prepare contingency plan for drought-hit areas
Former chief minister seeks measures for drinking water, fodder and employment as western districts face rainfall shortage
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the state government to prepare a comprehensive contingency plan for areas facing drought-like conditions, with arrangements for drinking water, fodder and employment.
Gehlot claimed Rajasthan was facing its worst drought in a decade and said the situation was particularly serious in parts of western Rajasthan.
He said drought-like conditions prevailed in around 2,000 villages in Jodhpur, 2,460 in Barmer, 1,216 in Balotra and 961 in Jaisalmer. His figures could not be independently verified.
Gehlot also raised concern over rising fodder prices, claiming they had reached around Rs 1,200 per maund in Jodhpur, Barmer and Balotra.
"The biggest impact of drought and famine is on animals. As fodder prices rise, the financial burden on livestock owners increases, forcing many to abandon their animals," he said in a post on X.
He urged the BJP-led state government to ensure adequate supplies of fodder and drinking water and take steps to contain rising fodder prices. He also called for advance arrangements to provide employment and wages to workers in affected areas.
Referring to announcements made by chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma in Barmer earlier this week, Gehlot claimed that local officials were still awaiting written approval from the state government 48 hours later.
"Such delays will not work. A very challenging period lies ahead of us. The government must immediately act and prepare a comprehensive contingency plan for the entire state and issue the necessary approvals," he said.
The state government has already announced measures in low-rainfall areas. Sharma said emergency drinking-water arrangements and tanker supplies would continue until 31 December, while fodder depots would be opened in Barmer, Balotra, Jaisalmer and other affected areas.
The government has also authorised district collectors to sanction emergency works worth up to Rs 1 crore. Rajasthan's chief secretary V Srinivas separately directed officials on Thursday to prepare a state action plan for water distribution over the next 10 days and ensure adequate water for livestock.
Rajasthan ended the 2026 monsoon with rainfall below normal, with recent reports putting the deficit at 17.33%.