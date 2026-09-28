Rajasthan: Gehlot, Dotasra among those detained during Congress anti-SIR protest

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among party leaders detained during a protest march to the State Election Commission office in Jaipur.

Police used water cannons after protesters attempted to cross barricades during the march.

Congress leaders accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and demanded action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among senior party leaders detained by police on Monday during a protest march to the State Election Commission office in Jaipur over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress workers carrying party flags and posters demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar gathered at Shaheed Smarak, where party leaders addressed the protesters before the march.

Heavy police deployment was made at the site and traffic on MI Road was diverted. As the protesters attempted to push through multiple layers of barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them.

Gehlot, Dotasra and Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were detained, according to party sources. Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also participated in the protest.

At the police station, the detained Congress leaders raised slogans against Kumar and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma. More than 100 Congress leaders and workers were reportedly detained during the protest and were later released.