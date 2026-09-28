Bihar SIR: CPI(ML) survey finds deleted voters alive and at home

CPI(ML) says its survey found voters whose names were deleted during the SIR living at their registered homes.

The party estimates that the deletions affected 2,137 voters in Agiaon and 3,489 in Ziradei; both seats won by relatively narrow margins in 2025.

The findings are based on samples from selected polling booths. The party plans to release a detailed report and hold a public hearing on 1 October.

Amid demands from Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, for elections conducted on the basis of electoral rolls prepared after the special intensive revision (SIR) to be cancelled, the CPI(ML) has released its Bihar Voter Survey 2026 report, raising fresh questions over the impact of the exercise on election results.

The party conducted a door-to-door survey across 10 booths each in the Agiaon and Ziradei Assembly constituencies in May and June 2026. It found that a significant number of voters whose names had been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR were still living at their listed addresses.

According to the survey, Agiaon Assembly constituency, a reserved seat in the Bhojpur region, has 2.73 lakh electors. During the SIR, 20,551 names were deleted from the electoral roll in the constituency. To verify the SIR deletions, the CPI(ML) surveyed four booths, covering 735 people. Of these, 77, or 10.4 per cent, were found at home. The party estimates that the SIR deletions had an impact equivalent to 2,137 votes across the constituency.

The party also surveyed three booths each to verify pre-SIR deletions and additions. Before the SIR, 5,565 names had been deleted from the electoral roll in Agiaon. Of the 204 voters surveyed across three booths, 46, or 22.5 per cent, were found at home. Similarly, 10,611 voters had been added to the electoral roll in Agiaon before the SIR. Of the 209 voters surveyed across three booths, 29, or 13.9 per cent, could not be found by the survey team.