‘We can’t repeat the same mistakes with our farmers’

Gene Campaign founder Dr Suman Sahai has been a leading advocate of efforts to promote trade and gene literacy among farmers and the conservation of our genetic wealth. She argues that the new Seeds Bill 2025, which the Modi government is trying to push through Parliament in the ongoing winter session, once again privileges corporate interests at the expense of farmers. Excerpts from a conversation with Rashme Sehgal:

The draft Seeds Bill, 2025 aims to replace the Seeds Act, 1966, and the Seeds (Control) Order, 1983. The government says it will modernise seed regulation for today’s agricultural and market needs. Farmers’ organisations fear it will hand the entire seed sector to the corporate lobby, both domestic and foreign, making seeds unaffordable for the average farmer. Do you share this fear?

The Bill has unmistakably been drafted by corporate houses; everything in it is tilted in their favour. This should come as no surprise since this government seems to favour industry. It is not a pro-farmer Bill, nor is it a Bill that will in any way support the seed sovereignty of our country.

Considering that 80 per cent of our farmers are marginal and small farmers, one would have expected the draft to focus on their needs, because the big farmers can, after all, take care of themselves. This draft should be set aside and we should have a fresh round of public consultations [the first round closed on 11 December] in order to come up with a seed Bill that is pro-farmer and ensures the nation’s food sovereignty.