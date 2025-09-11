BJP worker’s death in alleged police lathi charge adds to unease in UP

The Ghazipur incident comes just days after police in Uttar Pradesh faced criticism for a lathicharge on Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists, a move that sparked anger within the RSS students' wing. The recurrence of such clashes has raised uncomfortable questions about the state’s law-and-order apparatus, especially when ruling party workers themselves are at the receiving end.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of simmering unease within the Uttar Pradesh administration. For months, observers have noted signs of strain between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, who has repeatedly emphasised that the BJP organisation is “bigger than the government”, and raised concerns about reservation policies for outsourced jobs. He has also, on occasion, absented himself from key government meetings, which some read as veiled dissent.

Though party leaders such as state president Bhupendra Chaudhary have dismissed speculation of any leadership change, describing such talk as “media chatter”, Maurya’s remarks have kept alive whispers of factional unease.

Adding to this perception, minister Baby Rani Maurya recently faced an embarrassing episode in Agra when she convened a meeting at Vikas Bhawan to discuss farmers’ issues, but no officials turned up. After waiting nearly an hour, she left in anger, vowing to raise the matter with the chief minister. The no-show, whether bureaucratic indifference or a sign of deeper disaffection, has been interpreted by some as evidence of frictions within the state machinery.

The death of a grassroots BJP worker at the hands of a police force officially denying any lathicharge threatens to become more than a local law-and-order issue. It risks feeding into broader narratives of discontent: the resentment of party cadres, the strained relationship between the political leadership and the police, and the subtle but visible cracks within the state’s ruling establishment.

For Adityanath, already contending with murmurs of internal rivalry, the incident in Ghazipur could prove a sensitive test of both his grip on governance and his ability to keep the party united behind him.

With media inputs