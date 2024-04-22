Ghazipur landfill blaze sparks political furore

A total of 14 fire tenders have been sent to douse the flames at the Ghazipur landfill, said a fire department official on Monday, 22 April, adding that the fire originated from the gases generated within the landfill.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that the call regarding the blaze was received at 5:22 p.m. on Sunday.

The smoke emanating from the landfill led to throat and respiratory irritation for numerous families residing in close proximity to the site.

“Our teams are working to douse the flames,” said a DFS official.

It is worth noting that addressing the issue of these landfills was one of the pledges made by AAP during the 2019 state assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a political blame game too has been ignited, especially with the civic body polls around the corner.

The Delhi BJP, out of power in the Municipal Corporation Department (MCD), swiftly criticised the AAP administration leading the civic body for failing to fulfil its commitment to address the landfill issue.