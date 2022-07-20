Ghusuri hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to nine

Meanwhile, political mud-slinging has started over the tragedy. State Congress president and the veteran party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that hooligans have a free-ride in West Bengal in the current Trinamool Congress regime. "We have heard of coal-mafia, cattle mafia and illegal arms-mafia before. Now we are hearing of hooch-mafia enjoying the patronage of the ruling party and the local police administration. The hooch joint was running from very close to the local police station. Is it believable the local ruling party leaders and the local police were not aware of it," he said?



CPI(M) central committee member, Sujan Chakraborty said that liquor is the only source of revenue for the state government and also an avenue for earning for local Trinamool Congress leaders. "So, such illegal hooch-joints are mushrooming across the state under the direct patronage of local administration and local ruling party leaders," he said.



The Trinamool Congress's state general secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh said that opposition parties are unnecessarily doing politics over dead bodies. "The police will not spare those responsible for this tragedy. I would like to remind Sujan Chakraborty that the network of liquor shops in West Bengal was extended mainly during the previous Left Front regime," he said.