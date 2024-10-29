Teen driver detained after car runs over girl, woman in Indore

A woman and a girl were seriously injured after a car being driven allegedly by a teenage boy ran over them when they were drawing rangolis outside their homes in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on 29 October, Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, following which the 17-year-old driver was detained, they said.

"The victims, Priyanshi Prajapat (21) and Navya Prajapat (14), were run over by a speeding car when they were drawing rangolis outside their homes located under the Aerodrome police station area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena said.