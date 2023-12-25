Girl sexually assaulted in school van in UP, driver arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a school van driver who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl inside his vehicle on the way to the school in Kanpur.

Police have also booked the school principal, manager and two teachers for allegedly trying to conceal the rape incident by not informing the police about the incident which took place on Friday evening.

It is alleged that the school authorities had also asked the Class 6 girl not to share her ordeal with anyone.

According to police, the girl’s parents, who are speech and hearing impaired, informed the matter to the police later.

The parents, who work as labourers in a factory, alleged that the van driver picked up their daughter from home and at that time she was alone in the vehicle. “The driver stopped his vehicle at a secluded place and raped the girl. The man also threatened the victim with dire consequences after sexually assaulting her. Later, he picked up other students from their houses. After dropping all students, including the victim, at school, he parked the vehicle inside the school compound and escaped,” said a police officer.