More girls dropped out of primary school in 2022 than in peak Covid years

The average dropout rate of girls in primary and upper-primary schools has increased between 2019 and 2022, the Union government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 25 July.

Responding to questions asked by Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh, minister of state in the ministry of education Jayant Chaudhary said that in 2021–22, 1.35 per cent of girls had dropped out of primary schools. The dropout rate in 2020–21 was 0.69 per cent and in 2019–20 was 1.24 per cent — notably, these were lower rates despite being the start and peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In upper primary schools, the dropout rate was 3.31 per cent in 2021–22. This too is higher than the dropout rate of 2.61 per cent in 2020–21 and 2.98 in 2019–2020.

However, at the secondary level, the dropout rates have reduced to 12.25 per cent in 2021–22. They were 13.71 per cent in 2020–21 and 15.07 per cent in 2019–20.

The MPs had sought a reply on the high number of dropouts in India between 2019 and 2022.

The Union government data revealed that the dropout rates of girls in primary and upper primary sections increased significantly.

Chaudhary said socio-economic issues such as “supplementing household income, attending domestic chores, not interested in studies, unable to cope with studies, a child suffering from some disability, poor health, education not considered necessary by the parents, preparation of competitive examination and marriage” are some of the major reasons behind the increasing dropout rates of primary-level schoolchildren.

Attacking the government, Kumar said the BJP government was effectively liquidating the essence of its 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' slogan.