Give on stamp paper you disclosed all info on electoral bonds under RTI: CIC to EC

The Central Information Commission has directed the Election Commission to furnish an affidavit, declaring it has provided to an RTI activist all information available with it on electoral bonds and the Amendment to Finance Act.

It (EC) should also clarify on a non-judicial stamp paper that it has withheld no further information that can be disclosed under the transparency law, the CIC said.

The case originates from an RTI query filed by activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd) who had sought from the Election Commission the complete records related to the introduction of Electoral Bonds after the 2017 Amendment to Finance Act.