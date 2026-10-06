Giving Opposition campaign a boost, Naveen Patnaik’s BJD joins INDIA bloc protest march

The campaign by INDIA bloc parties against the Election Commission received a boost on Tuesday, 6 Ocotber, after Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) joined the Opposition’s protest march in Delhi, even as the party reiterated that it was neither part of the INDIA bloc nor the NDA.

BJD MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo joined INDIA bloc MPs in the march from Parliament towards the Election Commission.

The march, led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, was stopped by the police on Parliament Street, following which Opposition MPs staged a dharna demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka, were subsequently detained and taken away in buses before being released.

The BJD’s participation is significant given its long-standing proximity to the BJP at the Centre. The two parties were allies from 1998 to 2009, and the BJD had often supported the Narendra Modi government on key issues despite maintaining its separate political identity.