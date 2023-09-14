Global non-cash transactions to hit 1.3 trillion, UPI usage at record high in India

Non-cash transaction volume is likely to reach almost 1.3 trillion globally by this year, a nearly 16.6 per cent (year-over-year) growth rate, as India sees exponential growth in the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments, a report showed on Thursday.

By 2027, non-cash transaction volumes are expected to reach about 2.3 trillion, doubling since 2022, according to the ‘2023 World Payments Report’ by Capgemini Research Institute.

Powered by a real-time network and open banking, UPI in India reported exponential growth of 1.9 times in volume and nearly 1.8 times in transaction value from 2021 to 2022.

“UPI transaction value and volume overtook credit and debit card totals by a significant margin in 2022 as UPI A2A payments became the preferred payment instrument for consumers and businesses in India,” said the report.