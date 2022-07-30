Global smartphone shipments down 9% in Q2: Canalys report

Xiaomi stayed in third place with 39.6 million units, while OPPO and vivo completed the top five with 27.3 and 25.4 million units, respectively.

?According to analyst Toby Zhu, vendors could use the extra savings to improve the product competitiveness of new launches in the second half of the year.



"At the same time, that might make getting rid of old models even harder. The oversupply situation is demanding more of vendors' planning capabilities than the shortage period," Zhu noted.



The global smartphone market is suffering a second period of falling shipments after a brief recovery in 2021, and the sudden drop in demand is hitting the leading vendors.



"Despite 6 per cent annual growth, Samsung's shipments fell 16% on the previous quarter as the vendor struggled with unhealthy inventory levels, especially in the mid-range," said research analyst Runar Bjorhovde.