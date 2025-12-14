Global spotlight turns sour: Kolkata faces backlash after chaotic Messi event

Kolkata, long celebrated as a city of culture, sport, and resilience, found itself at the center of an international media storm following chaos at Yuva Bharati Krirangan — better known as Salt Lake Stadium — during Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated India tour event. What was meant to be a moment of footballing celebration turned into pandemonium, leaving fans frustrated, organisers scrambling, and the city’s image tarnished on the global stage.

From The New York Times in the United States to The Guardian and BBC in the United Kingdom, and even in Spanish and French outlets, the saga of disorder at the stadium drew headlines. The New York Times described the scene as “deeply disturbing chaos,” noting that Messi, the global football icon, was barely visible to the thousands who had paid up to Rs 12,000 for a glimpse of the Inter Miami star. Security personnel swiftly escorted him off the pitch, cutting short what was meant to be an hour-long public appearance.

At the heart of the reports were official reactions: West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar’s statement, governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s press briefing, and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s public apology, which acknowledged the mishandling and expressed her shock and regret. The Times also noted sports minister Arup Biswas’s terse comment: “I will not say anything.”