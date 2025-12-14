Global spotlight turns sour: Kolkata faces backlash after chaotic Messi event
The New York Times called it “deeply disturbing chaos”, with Messi barely visible to fans who paid up to Rs 12,000 for a glimpse
Kolkata, long celebrated as a city of culture, sport, and resilience, found itself at the center of an international media storm following chaos at Yuva Bharati Krirangan — better known as Salt Lake Stadium — during Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated India tour event. What was meant to be a moment of footballing celebration turned into pandemonium, leaving fans frustrated, organisers scrambling, and the city’s image tarnished on the global stage.
From The New York Times in the United States to The Guardian and BBC in the United Kingdom, and even in Spanish and French outlets, the saga of disorder at the stadium drew headlines. The New York Times described the scene as “deeply disturbing chaos,” noting that Messi, the global football icon, was barely visible to the thousands who had paid up to Rs 12,000 for a glimpse of the Inter Miami star. Security personnel swiftly escorted him off the pitch, cutting short what was meant to be an hour-long public appearance.
At the heart of the reports were official reactions: West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar’s statement, governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s press briefing, and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s public apology, which acknowledged the mishandling and expressed her shock and regret. The Times also noted sports minister Arup Biswas’s terse comment: “I will not say anything.”
The BBC’s coverage highlighted the frustration of fans who found themselves hemmed in by officials and VIPs, leaving Messi almost entirely obscured from view. Within just 22 minutes on the field, he was whisked away for security reasons, triggering unrest in the stadium as spectators hurled chairs and bottles in anger. The report underscored the sense of betrayal felt by fans who had come with high expectations to see their hero up close.
Internationally, Messi’s brief and chaotic appearance became front-page news. In Spain, the sports daily Marca ran the headline, “Absolute Chaos”, emphasising how a star of Messi’s stature could scarcely connect with his audience amid disorder. France’s L’Equipe termed the event “Disturbing”, describing the frustration of the spectators as the stadium descended into turmoil, a stark contrast to the celebration they had anticipated.
The episode has ignited a broader conversation about Kolkata’s capacity to host high-profile international events, with many noting that the city — historically famed for its hospitality and sporting spirit — had become a topic of global discussion for the first time in years, albeit for the wrong reasons.
The incident stands as a cautionary tale of how even the presence of a global icon cannot shield an event from mismanagement, and how the dreams of thousands of eager fans can be dashed in moments of chaos.
