Go First plane diverted after bird hit

As per the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), engine number 1 of the flight G8-911 is suspected to be hit by a bird and investigation has been initiated.



Multiple incidents of technical snags and diversion of flights have been witnessed in the last few weeks. As per government data, a total of 478 technical snags related occurrences were reported in the planes in the last one year between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.