Goa agriculture minister and ex-chief minister Ravi Naik passes away at 79

Goa’s Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister, Ravi Naik, passed away early on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, family sources confirmed. He was 79.

Naik suffered a cardiac arrest at his hometown, around 30 kilometres from Panaji, and was rushed to a private hospital in Ponda, where doctors declared him dead around 1 a.m. He is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren. The final rites will be performed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Khadpabandh, Ponda, where hundreds of supporters and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects to the veteran leader.

Expressing condolences, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described Naik as “a stalwart of Goan politics.”

“Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s governance and people,” Sawant wrote on X.