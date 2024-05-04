Vote for INDIA bloc to stop washing machine politics: Shashi Tharoor in Goa

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday urged the people of Goa to vote for INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha elections "to protect democracy, diversity, stop corruption and washing machine politics".

"Is it democratic to freeze accounts of opposition parties? BJP has done it to us. Is it democratic to lock up an opposition party leader who is a chief minister of a state? They did it to Arvind Kejriwal. Is it democratic to selectively raid opponents' helicopters, to check if they're carrying money? Why don’t they raid helicopters, planes or cars of BJP leaders? This is not the way democracy is supposed to function. The way BJP is functioning, people can see how one-sided it is," the Congress leader said while addressing a press conference.