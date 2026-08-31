Goa casino firing: As assailants remain at large, probe transferred to crime branch

The investigation into the shooting targeting casino director Srinivas Nayak in Porvorim has been transferred to the Goa Police Crime Branch, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the state Assembly on Monday.

The decision came three days after two unidentified men allegedly opened fire on Nayak, a director of Majestic Pride Hotels and Resorts, outside a five-star hotel on 28 August. Nayak and his security personnel escaped unhurt.

“Porvorim shootout case has been handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation. We are confident of nabbing the accused. Investigation is underway,” Sawant told the House.

The chief minister was responding to an adjournment motion moved by Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai over what he described as a deterioration in the state’s law-and-order situation. Sardesai had demanded a Crime Branch investigation into the attack.

The Opposition legislator pointed out that the shooting occurred barely 500 metres from the state Assembly complex and the Porvorim police station, raising questions about policing and security in the area.