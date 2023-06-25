Goa Home dept 'stonewalling' media from reporting crime news: Congress leader Amarnath Panajikar

Congress leader Amarnath Panajikar on Sunday alleged Goa government's Home department has barred senior police officers from interacting with the media on crime cases, "murdering" freedom of press.

Referring to a circular issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh, which has reportedly barred senior police officers from interacting with the media on policing matters, Panajikar said that this is an "attempt to hide the crime record".

“In recent years, Goa is witnessing a law and order problem, which has collapsed with murders, robberies and cases of attacks on tourists taking place. Home department, which is handled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is trying to hide crime cases by restraining the media. This is murder of democracy,” Panajikar, chairman of the Media Department, said.