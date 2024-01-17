Goa Cong slams BJP govt for 'not celebrating' Opinion Poll Day at state-level

Goa Congress on Tuesday, 16 January slammed the BJP-led state government for "failing" to recognise the 'Opinion Poll Day' as a state-level event and alleged that the saffron party is "busy dividing people over religion".

Speaking during the Opinion Poll Day programme at Lohia Maidan in South Goa's Margao, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the Congress "contributed to the 'opinion poll' of Goa, but never used it for politics".

"This day has importance, but our insensitive government is not ready to celebrate it at the state level. Our youth should come to know about our history and hence it should be celebrated in schools," he said.

"BJP has sold the jobs and has deprived deserving candidates. It is selling our land to crony capitalists and destroying our state. This is a corrupt government," Alemao said.

He further said that the identity of Goa is "under threat as debt has reached Rs 35,000 crore and destruction of the environment is taking place".