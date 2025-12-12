Goa nightclub fire: allegations against officials on change of status of property

Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar, who claims to be the original owner of the land on which the fire-ravaged ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub stood, has alleged that a portion of his property was converted from a salt pan to a settlement zone without his knowledge, benefitting the club owners.

Amonkar said he had signed a sale agreement with Surinder Kumar Khosla in 2004. However, the agreement was withdrawn within six months as he did not receive the payment. Khosla then established a nightclub on the disputed land, which was later taken over by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’.

On the night of 6 December, a tragic fire swept through the nightclub located in Arpora village, North Goa, killing 25 people, most of whom were staff and some tourists.

Amonkar is currently engaged in a court battle against Khosla to reclaim his land. “For 21 years, I have been fighting in courts to get back my land in Arpora, which has been wrongfully occupied,” he said.

While the litigation continues, Amonkar recently discovered that the zoning status of the property was changed without his consent. “The government quietly converted my land from a salt pan into a settlement zone without informing me,” he claimed, adding that he was not served any notice regarding this change.

He raised concerns over how a salt pan could be converted into a settlement zone amid ongoing legal proceedings.

A senior official from Goa Town and Country Planning department stated that since an inquiry is underway, it would be inappropriate to comment on Amonkar’s allegations at this stage.

The matter remains under investigation as legal and administrative scrutiny continues.