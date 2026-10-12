Goa nightclub fire: HC directs Luthra brothers to deposit Rs 20 lakh each for victims’ kin

The Bombay High Court asks Birch by Romeo Lane owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra to deposit Rs 20 lakh each as interim compensation for families of the 25 victims killed in the December 2025 Goa nightclub fire

The victims’ families seek Rs 50 lakh each, against the owners’ earlier offer of Rs 25 lakh. The court asks both sides to discuss the proposal and report back by 21 October

The fire in Arpora killed 25 people and injured 50. The Luthra brothers, deported from Thailand in December 2025, are currently lodged in Colvale Central Jail in Goa

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in North Goa, to deposit Rs 20 lakh each as interim compensation for the families of the 25 people killed in a devastating fire at the establishment in December 2025.

A division bench comprising Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar issued the direction while hearing a petition seeking relief and compensation for the victims of the December 2025 blaze at Arpora, North Goa. The court clarified that the proposed deposit would be without prejudice to the parties’ contentions in the main matter, meaning the compensation arrangement would not determine the final outcome of the proceedings.

The bench asked the parties to work out the details of the proposed interim compensation and inform the court of the outcome by 21 October, when the matter is scheduled to be heard again.

During the hearing, advocate Prachi Sawant, appearing for the victims’ families, told the court that the families had sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh each from the nightclub owners, against the Rs 25 lakh offered by them.

Sawant informed the bench that she had explained the proposed compensation arrangement to the families, who had requested a higher amount closer to Rs 50 lakh each.

“I had explained to them, but they requested that something close to Rs 50 lakh could be paid,” Sawant told the court.

Taking note of the differing positions, the bench suggested that the nightclub owners deposit Rs 20 lakh each as interim compensation while leaving the parties free to pursue their respective claims in the main proceedings.

“Deposit the amount in the court. Their fight continues in the main matter,” the judges observed.