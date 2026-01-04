Goa nightclub fire: victims’ families protest in Delhi, demand death penalty for owners

Families of those who died in the Goa nightclub fire staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday, demanding capital punishment for the owners of the club where the tragedy occurred.

Raising slogans calling for the killers to be hanged, the protesters held brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra responsible for the blaze that claimed 25 lives. The families said justice must be ensured not only for those who died but also for the many who were injured in the incident.

The fire broke out on 6 December last year at Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Arpora village in north Goa, during a dance party. Around 50 people sustained injuries in the incident, many of them serious.