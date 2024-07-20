Goa Police cracks down on drug, alcohol use among personnel

In a crackdown against illegal activities amongst personnel, Goa Police on Saturday, 20 July issued a circular raising concerns about drug and alcohol consumption and gambling on the premises of police stations.

In the circular, superintendent of police (HQ) Nelson Albuquerque has directed police inspectors to prepare a list of officials engaged in such activities and submit a report to their respective superintendents of police (SP).

Albuquerque cited that there was an increase in personnel addicted to drugs and alcohol in the police force, and they were ruining their physical and mental health.