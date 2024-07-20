Goa Police cracks down on drug, alcohol use among personnel
Goa police issues circular, noting an increase in police personnel addicted to drugs and alcohol, affecting their health
In a crackdown against illegal activities amongst personnel, Goa Police on Saturday, 20 July issued a circular raising concerns about drug and alcohol consumption and gambling on the premises of police stations.
In the circular, superintendent of police (HQ) Nelson Albuquerque has directed police inspectors to prepare a list of officials engaged in such activities and submit a report to their respective superintendents of police (SP).
Albuquerque cited that there was an increase in personnel addicted to drugs and alcohol in the police force, and they were ruining their physical and mental health.
"Police stations, units and restrooms have become places where officers and lower staff consume alcohol and drugs on duty, and gambling is also a part of activities at police stations/units premises," the circular stated.
Albuquerque directed those in charge of police stations to prepare a list of such officials and submit it to their SPs for necessary action.
The circular, issued on the directives of the Director General of Police, said that the superintendents of police would pay surprise visits to police stations once a month and take action against personnel indulging in drugs, alcohol consumption and gambling while on duty.
