Goa Police register unnatural death case after Nana Patekar’s demise

The registration of a UD case is a procedural step and does not, by itself, indicate foul play. Police will examine the available evidence before determining whether further investigation or legal action is required. If the findings establish that the death was natural, the case may be closed.

Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital told the media on Thursday morning that the medical team had made efforts to revive the actor but found him dead on arrival. The doctor also reportedly said that Patekar had a history of heart disease and was taking medication.

The post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday, after which the actor’s body was handed over to his family for the last rites. Patekar was subsequently cremated with state honours at his native village in Pune, according to media reports.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on 1 January 1951, Nana Patekar built a distinguished career spanning Marathi and Hindi cinema. He earned widespread recognition for his intense performances and appeared in acclaimed films including Parinda, Krantiveer and Salaam Bombay! His work earned him three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.

Patekar was the son of Gajanan (Dinkar) Patekar, a textile painter and businessman who died when the actor was 28, and Nirmala Patekar, who died on 29 January 2019, at the age of 99.

The police inquiry is intended to establish the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death, while his passing marks the end of a career that spanned nearly five decades in Indian cinema.

With agency inputs