Nana Patekar: from screen icon to guardian of Mother Earth

I am reminded of a recent video of Nana Patekar sitting with schoolchildren. They ask him to recite a famous dialogue from Krantiveer. Nana initially hesitates, then relents. He recites it and performs it leaving everyone spellbound. and —he performs the concluding action (mimicking a self-inflicted cut on the hand) so powerfully that everyone is left spellbound. The dialogue: “यह मुसलमान का खून, यह हिन्दू का खून, बता इसमें कौन सा हिन्दू का कौन सा मुसलमान का?” (This is a Muslim's blood, this is a Hindu's blood; tell me, which is that of a Hindu and that of a Muslim). In fact, as Nana delivered these lines to the children, the prevailing state of the nation weighed heavily on his mind. One might often disagree with Nana's views, but his unique quality was that, on such occasions, he would speak from the heart while simultaneously conveying a meaningful message.

His observations on the plight of farmers are particularly worth remembering.

Remembering Nana Patekar, 75, is not merely about remembering an actor. Many artists have graced Indian cinema—gaining popularity and winning awards—and many have left an indelible mark on the craft that time could not erase. Yet, Nana’s story is somewhat different. He made acting his identity, but ultimately, his identity transcended acting. He became known as a man deeply troubled by farmers' suicides, one who treated the water crisis in Maharashtra as his own personal cause, and one who would go to drought-stricken villages to stand in solidarity with the people. With his death Indian cinema has lost a distinguished actor and a remarkable public figure.

The cinematic journey of Nana Patekar—born Vishwanath Patekar—began with the 1978 film Gaman. In his early years, he established his identity in theatre and in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Films such as Ankush, Pratighaat, Parinda, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti showcased his diverse acting prowess. Nana portrayed menacing villains and exemplary heroes alike, while also excelling as a character actor and a comedian.

His Uday Shetty in Welcome presented a completely different side to the fiery, system-battling protagonist in Krantiveer.

Perhaps the most defining characteristic of his acting was that it felt less like a performance and more like real life. His voice, his expressions, and his dialogue delivery all carried an underlying restlessness that the camera effortlessly captured. He received a national award for Parinda, the national award for Best Actor for Krantiveer, and another national award for Agni Sakshi. He was among those rare actors who earned national-level recognition in both the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories.