Kharge, Rahul Gandhi mourn Nana Patekar’s death, hail his cinematic legacy

“At this time of grief, my deepest condolences are with his bereaved family, friends and supporters,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Kharge also expressed his condolences, recalling Patekar’s contribution to Indian cinema as well as his concern for farmers and the underprivileged.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. His remarkable performances, immense and versatile contribution to Indian cinema, and compassion for farmers and the underprivileged will always be remembered,” Kharge said.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also mourned Patekar’s death, describing the news as “extremely heartbreaking”.

“May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and fans,” she said.

Patekar, born Vishwanath Patekar on 1 January 1951, in Maharashtra, had a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and filmmaking. Known for his intense performances and distinctive dialogue delivery, he made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978.

He went on to earn acclaim for films including Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

Patekar also made his mark in Marathi cinema and theatre and ventured into filmmaking with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991. His comic portrayal of Uday Shetty in the Welcome franchise brought him a new generation of fans.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 2013, Patekar won three National Film Awards during his career, besides several other honours.

With IANS inputs