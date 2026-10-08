Kharge, Rahul Gandhi mourn Nana Patekar’s death, hail his cinematic legacy
Rahul Gandhi says the veteran actor left an indelible mark on Indian cinema
Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi mourn Nana Patekar’s death, recalling his lasting contribution to Indian cinema and his memorable performances
Patekar, 75, died in Goa after being found unconscious at his Dona Paula residence and rushed to Manipal Hospital
Rahul Gandhi describes Patekar’s demise as “extremely heartbreaking”, says the actor left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through his acting and memorable characters
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying his performances and memorable characters had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and in the hearts of audiences.
Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers, died at the age of 75 in Goa. According to Manipal Hospital, Goa, he was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X in Hindi, described Patekar’s demise as “extremely heartbreaking” and said the actor had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through his acting and memorable characters.
“At this time of grief, my deepest condolences are with his bereaved family, friends and supporters,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Kharge also expressed his condolences, recalling Patekar’s contribution to Indian cinema as well as his concern for farmers and the underprivileged.
“Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. His remarkable performances, immense and versatile contribution to Indian cinema, and compassion for farmers and the underprivileged will always be remembered,” Kharge said.
“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” he added.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also mourned Patekar’s death, describing the news as “extremely heartbreaking”.
“May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and fans,” she said.
Patekar, born Vishwanath Patekar on 1 January 1951, in Maharashtra, had a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and filmmaking. Known for his intense performances and distinctive dialogue delivery, he made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978.
He went on to earn acclaim for films including Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.
Patekar also made his mark in Marathi cinema and theatre and ventured into filmmaking with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991. His comic portrayal of Uday Shetty in the Welcome franchise brought him a new generation of fans.
A recipient of the Padma Shri in 2013, Patekar won three National Film Awards during his career, besides several other honours.
With IANS inputs