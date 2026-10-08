Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran actor’s powerful legacy ends in Goa

Born Vishwanath Patekar on 1 January 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar built a formidable career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre and filmmaking. Known for his intense screen presence, commanding dialogue delivery and portrayal of complex characters, he became one of the most respected actors of his generation.

He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and rose to prominence with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. His acclaimed performances in Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti cemented his reputation as a powerhouse performer.

His versatility extended to comedy, with his portrayal of the eccentric Uday Shetty in the Welcome franchise becoming a favourite with audiences. His other notable films included Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Wajood, Hu Tu Tu, Gang, Deewangee, Bhoot, Welcome Back, Natsamrat and The Vaccine War.

Patekar also turned director with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991 and remained closely associated with Marathi cinema and theatre.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 2013, Patekar won three National Film Awards during his career, among several other honours.

Away from the screen, he was known for his involvement in social causes, particularly efforts supporting farmers and families affected by agrarian distress.

With his death, Indian cinema loses an actor whose raw intensity, unmistakable voice and uncompromising performances left a lasting mark across generations.

With agency inputs