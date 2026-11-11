Goa reports second minor rape case in a week; 4-year-old assaulted in Canacona

According to police, the accused is a man in his mid-20s, a native of Bihar, who had arrived in Goa just two days ago and had taken up work at a local bakery. He was arrested soon after the crime was reported.

Police said the identity of the accused will be disclosed later in the day, after the statements of the victim and her parents are recorded in the presence of an NGO representative.

This comes days after a three-year-old girl, the daughter of a balloon seller, was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Mapusa town of North Goa on Sunday night. Police are yet to make a breakthrough in that case.

Reacting to the earlier incident, chief minister Pramod Sawant had said on Monday that such perpetrators have no right to remain in society and will be put "behind bars permanently".

With PTI inputs