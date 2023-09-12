Goa: School principal suspended over hijab row

Principal of a school in Goa was suspended by the management after Hindu organisations alleged that he allowed students to visit mosque, where they were allegedly forced to wear hijab.

Director, Directorate of Education, Shailesh Zingade told IANS that he has sought an explanation over the incident from the management of the higher secondary school.

A Muslim organisation reportedly approached the school to send its students to an educational workshop that is being organised by it.

"After interacting with students we came to know that four girls were told to wear Hijab, which they refused. There were eight Maulanas who gave presentations of their religion. They tried to brainwash the students," one of the persons, who gathered at school demanding suspension of the principal, said.