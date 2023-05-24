K'taka govt all set to overturn hijab ban

The issue had taken a communal turn and resulted in revenge killings in the state. It had drawn the attention of global terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda at the height of the crisis. It is alleged that the ruling BJP used this issue to pursue its Hindutva agenda which clearly divided the society, especially the student community.



Sources say that the Congress is treading cautiously in the matter as the party is looking ahead for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party does not want to give an issue to the BJP.



But, some leaders of the party are of the opinion that the matter must be pursued like proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal in the manifesto which worked for the party. A decision will soon be taken in this regard, explain sources.