Godavari flows above danger mark at Andhra Pradesh's Dowleswaram

This is the first time in recent years that flood discharge at this level has been observed at the barrage during July. Officials say normally such levels are observed during mid-August.



The Control Room in the APSDMA was closely monitoring the situation. If the flood discharge increases to 25 lakh cusecs, 628 villages in 44 mandals (blocks) of six districts will be impacted.



The authority has alerted the departments concerned. Officials said 21 mandals in Ambedkar Konaseema, nine in East Godavari, five in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, four in West Godavari district, three in Eluru, and two in Kakinada are likely to be affected.