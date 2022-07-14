Monsoon fury continues in Telangana, Godavari flowing above danger mark

Godavari was flowing above danger level at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the water level at Bhadrachalam stood at 59.90 feet. Authorities have issued a third flood warning.

Bhadradri temple and Annadanam area was submerged due to rise in Godavari level. Some colonies in the towns were inundated and the authorities shifted the residents to relief camps.

For a third day, road links from Bhadrachalam to Charla, Dummugudem mandals and other low-lying areas remained snapped.

Officials said they have identified 56 villages which were inundated and evacuated 6,700 people to 43 relief camps.

Transport minister P. Ajay Kumar along with top officials reviewed the situation at Bhadrachalam. He said the inflows are likely to reach the peak by Thursday night. The minister said the administration is ready to tackle the situation even if the water level rises to 70-72 feet.

The minister said people need to be alert for the next two days. He appealed to them not to venture out of their homes.