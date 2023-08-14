Godhra train burning case: SC denies bail to three; orders listing of appeal before bench

The Supreme Court refused to consider the bail plea filed by three life term convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case in view of specific roles assigned to them, while ordering the matter to be listed before an appropriate bench.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said they were not inclined to consider bail at this stage and pointed out that this was not an isolated death of one person. “This is a very serious incident,” said Chandrachud.

“I'll list the appeal before an appropriate bench. This matter has to be heard as it can't be kept indefinitely. The bench can issue all procedural directions,” added Chandrachud.

The SC was hearing the bail plea of men convicted in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, where 59 people were burnt to death when the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was set on fire by a mob.