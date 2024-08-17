Going back on promise, govt finalising plans to privatise C'garh steel plant: Congress

The Congress on Saturday claimed the government has gone back on its promise and is finalising plans to privatise the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Bastar after "failing to heed the words" of the state's political leadership.

Party MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh posted a media report on X that claimed that the Union finance ministry is likely to invite bids for the Chhattisgarh-based NMDC Steel (NSL) in the next two months.

"Kya hua tera waada, woh kasam woh irada! It appears that NMDC Steel in Bastar will now definitely be privatized before the end of FY25. Aap chronology samajhiye: On October 3, 2023, the non-biological PM inaugurated the Steel Plant and promised that the Nagarnar Steel Plant is the property of the people of Bastar and will remain with them," Ramesh said in his post.

In the same post, the Congress leader said, "On October 19, 2023, Swayambhu Chanakya reiterated the PM's promise that the NMDC's Bastar Steel Plant won't be privatised."

Ramesh pointed out that there has been a consensus in Chhattisgarh that the steel plant should not be sold. Former BJP chief minister Raman Singh had written to the prime minister in April 2017, objecting to the privatisation of the plant, he said.