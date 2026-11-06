Gold falls Rs 2,500 to Rs 1.46 lakh/10g in Delhi amid weak Dhanteras demand

Gold prices in Delhi declined by Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,46,300 per 10 grams on Friday, 6 November, amid subdued demand on Dhanteras, with elevated rates making buyers cautious. The yellow metal, 99.9% pure, closed lower from its Thursday level of Rs 1,48,800 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver prices also fell by Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,92,500 per kilogram from Rs 1,94,500 per kg in the previous session.

Traders said demand remained muted in the national capital despite Dhanteras, traditionally regarded as the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar to make new purchases. The festival is linked to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber and Dhanvantari.

Several jewellers reported little or no improvement in sales compared to last year. The high prices of precious metals and uncertainty over their future movement have made consumers cautious, with many opting for lighter jewellery.

Gold prices however remain well above last year’s Dhanteras rate of Rs 1,32,400 per 10 grams on October 18, 2025. Silver was also cheaper at Rs 1,70,000 per kilogram at that time.

According to the World Gold Council, India’s gold jewellery demand fell 20% in volume during the September quarter, though its value rose 16% year-on-year.

Sharwan Goyal, executive vice president at UTI AMC, said, “Gold acts as a store of value and portfolio diversifier, while silver provides exposure to industrial themes such as solar and electric vehicles, though it carries higher volatility.”

In global markets, spot gold fell $ 20.41, or 0.5%, to $ 4,068.71 per ounce, while silver inched up slightly to $ 52 per ounce.

(With agency inputs)