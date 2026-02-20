Haryana scrap dealer returns jewels worth Rs 15 lakh to owners

In a world crowded with grim headlines, a small warehouse in Ballabhgarh, Haryana has offered a reminder that integrity still shines.

Rummaging through a pile of scrap he had bought six months earlier, scrap dealer Haji Akhtar Khan stumbled upon a bundle wrapped in paper. Inside was 100 grams of gold jewellery — worth around Rs 15 lakh.

He did not hesitate. Khan went straight to the police so the treasure could find its way back to its rightful owners.

The gold belonged to LIC agent Ashok Sharma and his family, who had unknowingly thrown it away during a Diwali clean-up.

According to Ballabhgarh assistant commissioner of police Jitesh Malhotra, the Sharmas had tucked the jewellery inside a sack of household scrap before leaving for the Kumbh Mela in January last year, fearing theft in their absence. Months later, in a routine decluttering exercise, they sold the scrap — completely forgetting that their gold was hidden inside.

By the time they realised their mistake, it felt like a crushing blow.

Khan, who runs a scrap warehouse near Faridabad, recalled that the family had approached him about two months after selling the junk. "I told them to look for it in the godown. Had they come soon after selling it, we could have checked the camera. But by then too much time had passed, so we couldn't find anything," Khan said.