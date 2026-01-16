Karnataka launches excavation at historic Lakkundi after gold discovery

The Karnataka government has begun a full-scale archaeological excavation in the historic village of Lakkundi in Gadag district following the discovery of gold ornaments during the construction of a house, officials said on Friday.

The excavation is being carried out on the premises of the Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple, a protected site in the heritage village, which is renowned for its ancient architecture and historical significance.

The operation is being jointly undertaken by the Department of Tourism, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, the Lakkundi Heritage Development Authority and the district administration.

Heavy machinery, including earthmovers, trucks and tractors, has been deployed at the site, where a 10-metre by 10-metre area has been officially notified and marked for excavation. Around 20 workers, including 15 women and five men, have been engaged for the initial phase of the dig.

Interest in the site intensified after a local boy accidentally uncovered a small copper pot containing gold ornaments weighing about 470 grams. The jewellery is believed to be between 300 and 400 years old. The boy handed over the find to the authorities and was later felicitated by the district administration.