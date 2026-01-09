Sabarimala gold loss: Tantri arrested for 'silent nod' to replate artefacts outside

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss scandal on Friday arrested chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru for his alleged proximity to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and for giving what investigators describe as “silent permission” to move gold-clad temple plates outside the shrine’s premises for replating.

The arrest of Tantri Rajeevaru, who until recently occupied the highest ritual seat at the Sabarimala temple, came as a shock to devotees. He was first questioned at an undisclosed location in the morning and later brought to the SIT office, where his arrest was formally recorded. According to officials, the move followed statements by Potty and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar.

Investigators say Rajeevaru maintained close links with Potty and knew that the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and sreekovil (sanctum) doorframe plates were taken out of the hill shrine in 2019 for replating — a serious breach of ritual protocol. The SIT alleges he did not report the violation due to his “close proximity” to Potty and that he allowed the removal of gold plates without written sanction from the TDB.

One SIT report states the Tantri gave Potty “silent permission” to take gold-clad plates out of the temple, and on 5 May 2019, failed to obtain ritual “permission” from the deity before the removal of sreekovil plates — thereby facilitating the violation. Rajeevaru had been questioned earlier in the investigation.

He was arrested in the second of two linked cases relating to gold lost from Dwarapalaka idols and sreekovil doorframes, becoming the 11th person held since the Kerala High Court constituted the SIT. He was later produced before the Kollam vigilance court and remanded to judicial custody.

Rajeevaru belongs to Thazhamon Madom in Chengannur — the hereditary Tantri family that has guided Ayyappa’s rituals for generations and claims antiquity dating back to the legend of Lord Parasurama. The current Tantri is Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, a relative, who is presiding over the pilgrimage season.

Devaswom minister V.N. Vasavan said the probe was under high court supervision. “The investigation is progressing in the right direction and the court has expressed its satisfaction,” he said, declining further comment before completion.