Goods train derails in Gujarat, 27 passenger trains diverted

Western Railways through social media and its Twitter handle informed passengers that some 27 passenger trains have been diverted. Trains from Delhi were diverted on the Ratlam- Chittorgarh-Ajmer Palanpur- Ahmedabad - Vadodara route. Trains from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Chayapuri- Ahmedabad- Palanpur- Ajmer-Jaipur and onwards.



Ratlam Divisional Operational Manager Ajay Thakur told IANS, "The accident occurred around 12.30 a.m., 16 coaches have derailed and teams have started work to restore lines. I am hopeful that by evening at least one line (track) will be restored, and after trial we will be able to use the track."