Google launches earthquake alert system in India for Android smartphone users

Technology giant Google on Wednesday launched an earthquake alert system in India that can help people with android smartphones run to safety when the quake begins.

Earthquakes are one of the most common natural disasters in the world, and an early warning can be pivotal in helping people prepare and get themselves and their loved ones to safety.

The system, introduced in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC) in India, uses sensors in android smartphones to detect and estimate earthquakes.

Each android smartphone is equipped with tiny accelerometers that can act as mini seismometers.