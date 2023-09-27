Google marks 25th birthday with a nostalgic logo roll

Google doodle commemorates 25 years of Google with a nostalgic animation on its homepage that runs through earlier versions of its logo to today's doodle, which shows the two 'o's in Google replaced by the number 25.

"While here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect," wrote Google about its doodle of today. "Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful."

Google Inc, as it was then better known, was founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998. They met as doctoral students pursuing a computer science program at Stanford University in the late 1990s.

As they both understood their shared vision, they decided to enhance accessibility of the World Wide Web (www). After working tirelessly and through gradual progress, they relocated the operation to a rented garage that became Google's first office. On 27 September 1998, the duo finally founded Google Inc.